Microsoft GitHub is Losing Loads of Money, Has Loads of Layoffs, Shuts Down Whole Offices, and Is a Proprietary Bubble
GitHub represents the attack on FOSS, it is not FOSS
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part II - Forced Arbitration in TOS
We're going to deal both with issues and examples
New
[Meme] Still Waiting for a Statement From Red Hat (IBM) About 'Secure Boot' Looking Out (or Zapping) Dual Boots
It was all along more like a Microsoft "kill switch"
GNU/Linux in Russian Federation Since Invasion of Ukraine
Up by over 1%
RealPage Should be Put Out of Business, Not Penalised
"There were also some monopoly articles about RealPage's algorithms"
Only Fools Still Use "Twitter" (Which is Dead; It's Called "X", Officially Controlled by Dictators Who X-ecute Their Critics)
It has been like this for nearly a decade
Almost 10 Press Releases or Press Articles About the Shiny New Release of LibreOffice 24.8, Which Now Does Better Encryption of ODF Files
ODF is an open standard
Links 24/08/2024: Ukraine Diplomacy and Transport Strikes
Gemini Links 24/08/2024: US Democracy and Touchscreen Woes
A Forest of Slop: What the Web is Becoming, Even for 'Linux' News
What will be left of the Web if more sites do this?
Links 24/08/2024: Deepfake and Declines in Media Freedom
Links 24/08/2024: Ukraine Updates, Wildfires, Protests
Gemini Links 24/08/2024: Photos and Summer Recap at WPN
Over at Tux Machines...
IRC Proceedings: Friday, August 23, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, August 23, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.