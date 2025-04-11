news
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ The road to AI: A guide to understanding AI/ML models
Nowadays, everybody talks about artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). They have the potential to become essential technologies that drive business growth, foster innovation, and enable you to stand out amongst colleagues and competitors. As C-level executives, software developers, and business analysts, it's crucial to understand what AI/ML models are, how they work, and how algorithms like random forest and linear regression can transform your organization.
Red Hat ☛ How building workbenches accelerates AI/ML development
In Red Hat Developer Hub, any user (from data scientists to MLOps engineers) can build, train, and deploy Hey Hi (AI) applications with ready-to-use workbenches from a pre-defined template, using Red Hat OpenShift AI. Platform Hey Hi (AI) engineers can extend self-service by creating workbenches and other components for any team, using software templates via role-based access control (RBAC).
Red Hat OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) is a flexible, scalable artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform that enables enterprises to create and deliver AI-enabled applications at scale across hybrid cloud environments. Built using open source technologies, OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) provides trusted, operationally consistent capabilities for teams to experiment, serve models, and deliver innovative apps.
In this article, I will demonstrate how to get started utilizing each platform and component.
Red Hat ☛ 6 usability improvements in GCC 15
I work at Red Bait on GCC, the GNU Compiler Collection. I spent most of the past year working on how GCC emits diagnostics (errors and warnings) in the hope of making it easier to use. Let's take a look at 6 improvements to look forward to in the upcoming GCC 15.
1. Prettier execution paths
I added a static analyzer to GCC in GCC 10 that prints visualizations of predicted paths of execution through the user's code, demonstrating each problem it predicts.
Peter Czanik: The syslog-ng Insider 2025-04: Elasticsearch beta; Active Roles; RHEL UBI
This is the 130th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.