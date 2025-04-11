Red Hat Leftovers

In Red Hat Developer Hub, any user (from data scientists to MLOps engineers) can build, train, and deploy Hey Hi (AI) applications with ready-to-use workbenches from a pre-defined template, using Red Hat OpenShift AI. Platform Hey Hi (AI) engineers can extend self-service by creating workbenches and other components for any team, using software templates via role-based access control (RBAC).

Red Hat OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) is a flexible, scalable artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform that enables enterprises to create and deliver AI-enabled applications at scale across hybrid cloud environments. Built using open source technologies, OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) provides trusted, operationally consistent capabilities for teams to experiment, serve models, and deliver innovative apps.

In this article, I will demonstrate how to get started utilizing each platform and component.