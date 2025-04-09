news
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs, with some chip changes making working with the latest Apple Silicon models a lot tougher.
Asahi Linux is a project to make the Linux kernel work with Apple Silicon, so that Linux users can natively use modern Macs with Linux. After having success with M1 and M2 chips, the project is running into issues when trying to work with M4.
In a post to Mastodon on April 4, developer Sven Peter describes the work to add M4 support to Asahi Linux as "rather painful." This is in comparison to the challenges the project faced when it came to supporting M1 and M2.
The project, for the moment, is focusing on upstreaming M1 and M2 support, but it has started to look towards the M4 workload. Unfortunately, trying to run the m1n1 bootloader isn't working properly for some M4 users who have tried it, as Apple has changed something for the M4 generation.
