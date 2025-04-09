The EM1103B is a compact single-board computer built around the Rockchip RV1103B SoC. Designed for vision-based AIoT tasks, it targets applications like smart cameras, doorbells, and battery-powered surveillance devices, combining processing, AI acceleration, and imaging features in a small footprint.

The FireBeetle 2 ESP32-P4 is an upcoming compact development board designed for real-time image processing, video streaming, and wireless communication. It targets HMI applications such as digital photo frames, security systems, home control panels, and smart doorbells.

The HydraNFC Shield v2 is a high-performance NFC development platform built around the STMicroelectronics ST25R3916 NFC frontend. Designed for NFC research, development, debugging, and security analysis, it is intended to be used with the HydraBus v1.0, a versatile open-source baseboard that acts as the host interface for HydraNFC and other shield extensions.

Coming about three weeks after DXVK 2.6, this release improves support for AMD Vega GPUs by removing the sparse buffer usage introduced in DXVK 2.6, as it caused hangs and instability. However, removing the sparse buffer usage will increase peak memory usage in some games.

Coming more than six months after OpenSSL 3.4, the OpenSSL 3.5 release introduces new features like support for server-side QUIC (RFC 9000), support for third-party QUIC stacks (including 0-RTT support), support for PQC algorithms (ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA), and support for central key generation in CMP.

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on 6 April 2025 in JOTA Jornalismo. It has been translated from Portuguese below.

Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock

The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs, with some chip changes making working with the latest Apple Silicon models a lot tougher.

Asahi Linux is a project to make the Linux kernel work with Apple Silicon, so that Linux users can natively use modern Macs with Linux. After having success with M1 and M2 chips, the project is running into issues when trying to work with M4.

In a post to Mastodon on April 4, developer Sven Peter describes the work to add M4 support to Asahi Linux as "rather painful." This is in comparison to the challenges the project faced when it came to supporting M1 and M2.

The project, for the moment, is focusing on upstreaming M1 and M2 support, but it has started to look towards the M4 workload. Unfortunately, trying to run the m1n1 bootloader isn't working properly for some M4 users who have tried it, as Apple has changed something for the M4 generation.

