Catching up with calibre

IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Post-Quantum Cryptography Support for IPsec Tunnels

Coming after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 192, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 release introduces support for post-quantum cryptography using the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) in IPsec tunnels.

Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.

Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7

One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

OpenSSL 3.5 Released with Support for PQC Algorithms, Server-Side QUIC

Coming more than six months after OpenSSL 3.4, the OpenSSL 3.5 release introduces new features like support for server-side QUIC (RFC 9000), support for third-party QUIC stacks (including 0-RTT support), support for PQC algorithms (ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA), and support for central key generation in CMP.

Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit with 256 Mbit x32 LPDDR4 at 1.6 Gbps & MIPI D-PHY

The Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit is a compact platform for evaluating and prototyping with the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. It integrates onboard memory, configurable I/O, and a preloaded reference design, providing a practical setup for testing and demonstration across a range of FPGA applications.

HydraNFC Shield v2 and Sniffer Decoder Expand Capabilities for NFC Development & Analysis

The HydraNFC Shield v2 is a high-performance NFC development platform built around the STMicroelectronics ST25R3916 NFC frontend. Designed for NFC research, development, debugging, and security analysis, it is intended to be used with the HydraBus v1.0, a versatile open-source baseboard that acts as the host interface for HydraNFC and other shield extensions.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.5a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Article 19 of the Marco Civil – Guarantee or Threat to the Future of the Brazilian Internet?

Editor’s note: This post was originally published on 6 April 2025 in JOTA Jornalismo. It has been translated from Portuguese below.

Catching up with calibre

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025

Saying that calibre is ebook-management software undersells the application by a fair margin. Calibre is an open-source Swiss Army knife for ebooks that can be used for everything from creating ebooks, converting ebooks from obscure formats to modern formats like EPUB, to serving up an ebook library over the web. The most recent major release, calibre 8.0, brings a better text-to-speech engine, a tool for creating audio overlays when authoring ebooks, support for profiles in the ebook viewer, and more.

Calibre development started in 2006, when creator Kovid Goyal bought a Sony E Ink reader, the Portable Reader System (PRS) 500. It was one of the first e-readers, and, not surprisingly, did not have support for Linux; so Goyal set about reverse engineering its USB protocol to be able to manage the device from Linux and called the program libprs500. Along the way, he also created tools to convert existing ebook formats to LRF, one of the formats supported by the PRS-500, and created a graphical interface for the project.

The name "calibre" (all lower case) was suggested by Goyal's wife, Krittika, with libre ""indicating that calibre is a free and open source product, modifiable by all"". Goyal pronounces the name "ca-luh-ber" rather than, as one might expect, "ca-lee-bray" a fact I learned while writing this article and after more than a decade of pronouncing it incorrectly. Fast-forward to 2025, and calibre has evolved to have comprehensive support for a wide variety of e-readers; its site claims ""almost every single e-reader"", and dozens of file types.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.15 Release Candidate
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel series for public testing.
Benchmark Stuff: Linux Better Than Windows and Facebook is Misleading With Its Proprietary LLMs (Openwashing and Other Deceit)
testing speeds
FreeDOS 1.4 is Out
new FreeDOS release
FreeDOS 1.4 Now Available — A Major Update for the Beloved DOS Revival
FreeDOS 1.4 open-source MS DOS-compatible OS released with updated core utilities, better reliability
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released
Proxmox VE 8.4 is out now, featuring live VM migration with NVIDIA vGPU, API for backups, virtiofs, and updated open-source tech
openSUSE’s Agama Installer Lands with Enhanced Web UI
openSUSE's new Agama installer v13 is here, bringing hostname configuration
EasyNAS – Linux distribution designed for storage management
EasyNAS is a storage management system for home or small office
CAINE – live Linux distribution for digital forensics
CAINE (Computer Aided INvestigative Environment) is an Italian Linux live distribution created as a Digital Forensics project
Wesley Gardner presents: Draw and Paint Better with Krita
Some time ago we reached out to Wesley Gardner because, a bit belatedly, we saw he has published a great book on Krita, titled Draw and Paint Better with Krita
The easiest way to try out Ubuntu Linux
Don't have a spare computer? Afraid the installation will be too difficult
We’re in Kenya. Fedora at Murang’a University
On March 28, 2025, we brought Fedora to Murang’a University of Technology in Kenya
LWN on 6.15 merge window and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
outside the paywall now
Making the OpenWrt One
GPL-enforcement activities
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 released
We are happy to announce the release of IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193
Android Leftovers
Google fixes two Android zero-day bugs actively exploited by hackers
Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20
Git, Linus Torvalds's brainchild that revolutionized software development, just turned 20
Microchip SAMA7D65 Cortex-A7 MPU comes in SoC and SiP packages with up to 2Gbit integrated DDR3L memory
The company mentions that the device supports various tools and software, including the Linux4SAM platform for embedded Linux development
PBXware is a Linux telephony platform distribution
PBXware is a Gentoo-based single-purpose distribution that serves as a telephony platform
Plasma 6.3.4 Now Available
Although not a major release, Plasma 6.3.4 does fix some bugs and offer a subtle change for the Plasma sidebar
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs
Android Leftovers
This Samsung Galaxy S25 variant will get eight years of Android updates
Wine 10.5 Released with Vulkan H.264 Decoding
Wine 10.5 is out with ARM64 large page support, updated Mono 10.0
DXVK 2.6.1 Improves Support for Assassin’s Creed Origins and AMD Vega GPUs
DXVK 2.6.1 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download with improvements for several games and various bug fixes.
I tried gaming on Linux — and it's better (and worse) than you think
Gaming on Linux has come a long way, but is it ready to replace Windows yet
BlueOnyx is a fully-integrated Internet hosting platform
BlueOnyx is open source software, released under a Sun modified BSD license
I'm a Linux power user, and the latest Ubuntu update put a smile on my face | ZDNET
Canonical is preparing the release of Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) with a new kernel, the latest desktop environment, and an improved installer.
