Catching up with calibre
Saying that calibre is ebook-management software undersells the application by a fair margin. Calibre is an open-source Swiss Army knife for ebooks that can be used for everything from creating ebooks, converting ebooks from obscure formats to modern formats like EPUB, to serving up an ebook library over the web. The most recent major release, calibre 8.0, brings a better text-to-speech engine, a tool for creating audio overlays when authoring ebooks, support for profiles in the ebook viewer, and more.
Calibre development started in 2006, when creator Kovid Goyal bought a Sony E Ink reader, the Portable Reader System (PRS) 500. It was one of the first e-readers, and, not surprisingly, did not have support for Linux; so Goyal set about reverse engineering its USB protocol to be able to manage the device from Linux and called the program libprs500. Along the way, he also created tools to convert existing ebook formats to LRF, one of the formats supported by the PRS-500, and created a graphical interface for the project.
The name "calibre" (all lower case) was suggested by Goyal's wife, Krittika, with libre ""indicating that calibre is a free and open source product, modifiable by all"". Goyal pronounces the name "ca-luh-ber" rather than, as one might expect, "ca-lee-bray" a fact I learned while writing this article and after more than a decade of pronouncing it incorrectly. Fast-forward to 2025, and calibre has evolved to have comprehensive support for a wide variety of e-readers; its site claims ""almost every single e-reader"", and dozens of file types.