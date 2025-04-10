The HydraNFC Shield v2 is a high-performance NFC development platform built around the STMicroelectronics ST25R3916 NFC frontend. Designed for NFC research, development, debugging, and security analysis, it is intended to be used with the HydraBus v1.0, a versatile open-source baseboard that acts as the host interface for HydraNFC and other shield extensions.

The Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit is a compact platform for evaluating and prototyping with the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. It integrates onboard memory, configurable I/O, and a preloaded reference design, providing a practical setup for testing and demonstration across a range of FPGA applications.

Coming more than six months after OpenSSL 3.4, the OpenSSL 3.5 release introduces new features like support for server-side QUIC (RFC 9000), support for third-party QUIC stacks (including 0-RTT support), support for PQC algorithms (ML-KEM, ML-DSA and SLH-DSA), and support for central key generation in CMP.

One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.

news

Catching up with calibre

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Saying that calibre is ebook-management software undersells the application by a fair margin. Calibre is an open-source Swiss Army knife for ebooks that can be used for everything from creating ebooks, converting ebooks from obscure formats to modern formats like EPUB, to serving up an ebook library over the web. The most recent major release, calibre 8.0, brings a better text-to-speech engine, a tool for creating audio overlays when authoring ebooks, support for profiles in the ebook viewer, and more.

Calibre development started in 2006, when creator Kovid Goyal bought a Sony E Ink reader, the Portable Reader System (PRS) 500. It was one of the first e-readers, and, not surprisingly, did not have support for Linux; so Goyal set about reverse engineering its USB protocol to be able to manage the device from Linux and called the program libprs500. Along the way, he also created tools to convert existing ebook formats to LRF, one of the formats supported by the PRS-500, and created a graphical interface for the project.

The name "calibre" (all lower case) was suggested by Goyal's wife, Krittika, with libre ""indicating that calibre is a free and open source product, modifiable by all"". Goyal pronounces the name "ca-luh-ber" rather than, as one might expect, "ca-lee-bray" a fact I learned while writing this article and after more than a decade of pronouncing it incorrectly. Fast-forward to 2025, and calibre has evolved to have comprehensive support for a wide variety of e-readers; its site claims ""almost every single e-reader"", and dozens of file types.

Read on