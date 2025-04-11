news
Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, Feren, and Pardus
-
Thorsten Alteholz ☛ Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in March 2025
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Feren OS 2025.03
Dominic Hayes has announced the release of Feren OS 2025.03, a significant update of the project's desktop-oriented Linux distribution with KDE Plasma as the preferred desktop, now based on Ubuntu 22.04: [...]
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Pardus 23.4
Pardus is a GNU/Linux distribution jointly developed by the Scientific & Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and National Academic Network and Information Centre (ULAKBİM). The distribution's latest release is version 23.4 which is available in GNOME, Xfce, and Server editions. The project's release notes offer details on version 23.4: [...]