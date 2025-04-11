Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 14.5a6

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit with 256 Mbit x32 LPDDR4 at 1.6 Gbps & MIPI D-PHY

The Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit is a compact platform for evaluating and prototyping with the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. It integrates onboard memory, configurable I/O, and a preloaded reference design, providing a practical setup for testing and demonstration across a range of FPGA applications.

9to5Linux

IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Post-Quantum Cryptography Support for IPsec Tunnels

Coming after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 192, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 release introduces support for post-quantum cryptography using the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) in IPsec tunnels.

Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.

Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7

One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

news

Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, Feren, and Pardus

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7
Linux Mint Debian Edition is getting OEM support with the LMDE 7 release based on the Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system.
Sparky 7.7
The 7th update of Sparky 7 – 7.7 is out
OpenSSH 10.0 released
OpenSSH 10.0 is out
IBM: End of DEI, Promotion of Buzzwords and Microsoft by Red Hat
really not good
 
GNU/Linux, Hardware, and More
today's leftovers
Debian: Thorsten Alteholz's Report, Feren, and Pardus
Debian related news
Hardware Coverage at CNX
Some more hardware picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Web Browsers/Reads: RSS, Curl, and More
Some WWW picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Red Hat, Fedora, and OpenELA
IBM stuff
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Here’s why I can’t switch back to Windows — Linux has some epic software
You've likely seen and heard all the claims that Linux has no software support
Upcoming FSF Events in Thessaloniki, Athens, and Toronto
3 announcements
Android Leftovers
Can't find your Android phone? Here's what to do to track it down
ParticleOS: Systemd's Very Own Linux Distro in Making
A Linux distro from systemd? Sounds interesting, right
The most important experimental distro you've never heard of gets new project lead
Plus a fresh version ... nine years after its last
This Joke Linux Tool Will Make You Seem More Productive
Let's face it, sometimes you just want your screen to look like you're getting some serious work done
GNU diff utilities: diffutils-3.12 released
This is to announce diffutils-3.12, a stable bug-fix release
GNU grep-3.12 released
This is to announce grep-3.12, a stable release
GNU Core Utilities: coreutils-9.7 released
There have been 63 commits by 11 people in the 12 weeks since 9.6, with a focus on bug fixing and stabilization
Windows TCO and Data Breaches
Windows TCO and more
Hardware: RISC-V, Framework, Raspberry Pi, Anbox, and More
half a dozen picks
Games: Apocalypse Express, Civilization VII, and More
GamingOnLinux's latest handful of gaming news
Android Leftovers
Google Keep for Android widget redesign rolls out
Interview with Mia Bajić
Mia Bajić, a software engineer with a passion for building communities. Mia is mainly active in the European Python community
padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer
padthv1 is an old-school polyphonic additive synthesizer with stereo fx
postmarketOS in 2025-03: OP6 & MSM89x7 Camera, Generic SM7150, COSMIC, Musl Collation + I18n
The calendar has turned another page, and it's finally time for our eagerly awaited monthly update
Made in America: Purism’s Liberty Phone and the Vision of Security, Privacy, and Independence
In a world of pervasive adversarial nations building technology we all rely on
today's leftovers
devices and FOSS
Applications: Scikit-learn, GStreamer 1.26, gzip-1.14
Application released and more
Security Leftovers
Security-related posts
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly from Red Hat's own site
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux and BSD Now
2 new episodes
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Leftovers
just 2 more
Fedora / IBM Leftovers
some of Red Hat
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Security Leftovers
Security picks, many holes
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released
Proxmox VE 8.4 is out now, featuring live VM migration with NVIDIA vGPU, API for backups, virtiofs, and updated open-source tech
APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface
The Debian Project released APT 3.0 today as the new stable series for Debian’s command-line interface (CLI) for managing packages, a major release that introduces new features and many enhancements.
Retro and Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and More
Modding and hacking devices
Android Leftovers
5 reasons the Pixel 9a is the Android phone to buy right now
Fwupd 2.0.8 Adds New Plugins to Update the UEFI Signature Database and KEK
Fwupd 2.0.8 is out today as the eighth maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Git is More Popular than Linux: Torvalds
Linus Torvalds reflects on 20 years of Git
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
It’s free and open source software
FreeDOS 1.4 Now Available — A Major Update for the Beloved DOS Revival
FreeDOS 1.4 open-source MS DOS-compatible OS released with updated core utilities, better reliability
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux Phone Apps, RISC-V, and More
Hardware picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Mozilla Advancing Social Control Media Again
2 examples
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.2, Linux 6.13.11, Linux 6.12.23, Linux 6.6.87, Linux 6.1.134, Linux 5.15.180, Linux 5.10.236, and Linux 5.4.292
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.2 kernel
My 6 must-have Linux apps for productivity, and why they make work easier
Thinking about switching to Linux but worried about missing key apps
Games: DUCKSIDE, Sonic Rumble, and More
latest stories from GamingOnLinux
Linkwarden 2.10 Brings AI Tagging, Advanced Search, and More
Linkwarden 2.10 self-hosted bookmark manager introduces powerful new tools—highlighting, advanced search
Android Leftovers
This Android OEM could let you easily overclock or underclock your phone
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
openSUSE’s Agama Installer Lands with Enhanced Web UI
openSUSE's new Agama installer v13 is here, bringing hostname configuration
EasyNAS – Linux distribution designed for storage management
EasyNAS is a storage management system for home or small office
CAINE – live Linux distribution for digital forensics
CAINE (Computer Aided INvestigative Environment) is an Italian Linux live distribution created as a Digital Forensics project
Wesley Gardner presents: Draw and Paint Better with Krita
Some time ago we reached out to Wesley Gardner because, a bit belatedly, we saw he has published a great book on Krita, titled Draw and Paint Better with Krita
The easiest way to try out Ubuntu Linux
Don't have a spare computer? Afraid the installation will be too difficult
We’re in Kenya. Fedora at Murang’a University
On March 28, 2025, we brought Fedora to Murang’a University of Technology in Kenya
today's leftovers
misc. picks for today
Security Leftovers
Security news and such
LWN on 6.15 merge window and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
outside the paywall now
Making the OpenWrt One
GPL-enforcement activities
Catching up with calibre
Calibre development started in 2006, when creator Kovid Goyal bought a Sony E Ink reader
Techrights Focus [original]
some thoughts
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
OpenSSL 3.5 Released with Support for PQC Algorithms, Server-Side QUIC
OpenSSL 3.5 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform, and free software library that provides secure communications over computer networks for applications and websites.
OpenSUSE and Ubuntu Leftovers
only 3 more links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Events, More
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development of programs and games
BSD Leftovers
OpenBSD and ramble
Fedora and Red Bait (IBM) Leftovers
3 stories for now
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.15 Release Candidate
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate development milestone of the upcoming Linux 6.15 kernel series for public testing.
Benchmark Stuff: Linux Better Than Windows and Facebook is Misleading With Its Proprietary LLMs (Openwashing and Other Deceit)
testing speeds
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, MiSTer FPGA, "Non-Woke Software List", Microsoft Moles
new videos or episodes
FreeDOS 1.4 is Out
new FreeDOS release
IPFire Linux Firewall Gets Post-Quantum Cryptography Support for IPsec Tunnels
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, and secure Linux-based firewall distribution designed to protect networks against evolving cyber threats introducing post-quantum cryptography.
today's howtos
many from idroot
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193 released
We are happy to announce the release of IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 193
FOSS, Education, Sharing, and Standards
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Git, Prolog, and more
Windows TCO Leftovers
Microsoft's cost
IBM and Latest in redhat.com
Mostly redhat.com articles/fluff
Open Hardware: SBCs, Arduino, OrangePi, and More
Hardware picks
Android Leftovers
Google fixes two Android zero-day bugs actively exploited by hackers
Git Distributed Version Control System Turned 20
Git, Linus Torvalds's brainchild that revolutionized software development, just turned 20
Microchip SAMA7D65 Cortex-A7 MPU comes in SoC and SiP packages with up to 2Gbit integrated DDR3L memory
The company mentions that the device supports various tools and software, including the Linux4SAM platform for embedded Linux development
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
PBXware is a Linux telephony platform distribution
PBXware is a Gentoo-based single-purpose distribution that serves as a telephony platform
Plasma 6.3.4 Now Available
Although not a major release, Plasma 6.3.4 does fix some bugs and offer a subtle change for the Plasma sidebar
Games: Croc Legend of the Gobbos, The Fortress of Dr. Radiaki, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs