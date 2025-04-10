news
Fedora / IBM Leftovers
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ IBM Axes "Outdated" DEI Policies
This is really happening: Both I.C.B.M. and Red Bait are removing their racist "diversity goals" and DEI policies.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Getting older, now-replaced Fedora package updates
Before I take everyone on a long yak-shaving expedition, the simplest and best answer is to install the 'fedora-repos-archive' package, which installs an additional Fedora repository that has those replaced updates. After installing it, I suggest that you edit /etc/yum.repos.d/fedora-updates-archive.repo to disable it by default, which will save you time, bandwidth, and possibly aggravation. Then when you really want to see all possible versions of, say, Rust, you can do: [...]
-
Red Hat ☛ Best practices for migration from Jaeger to Tempo
In this article, we will cover best practices for migrating from Jaeger, the deprecated OpenShift distributed tracing platform, to the OpenShift distributed tracing platform (Tempo). The support for the former product will be dropped towards the end of 2025.
These two distributed tracing backends are fundamentally different in how they store data. However, they support similar ingestion protocols—the OpenTelemetry protocol (OTLP) and visualization Jaeger user interface (UI). These capabilities allow us to provide smooth migration.