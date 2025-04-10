Fedora / IBM Leftovers

In this article, we will cover best practices for migrating from Jaeger, the deprecated OpenShift distributed tracing platform, to the OpenShift distributed tracing platform (Tempo). The support for the former product will be dropped towards the end of 2025.

These two distributed tracing backends are fundamentally different in how they store data. However, they support similar ingestion protocols—the OpenTelemetry protocol (OTLP) and visualization Jaeger user interface (UI). These capabilities allow us to provide smooth migration.