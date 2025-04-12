news
today's leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
TecMint - How to Verify Debian and Ubuntu Packages Using MD5 Checksums
While downloading packages, you may face challenges such as unsteady network connections or unexpected power blackouts. This can result in the installation of a corrupted package.
-
-
-
SBC/Desktop
-
Hardware
-
Rodrigo Ghedin - What's on your desk, Joatas?
My setup starts with a Tuxedo InfinityBook Pro Gen 7, a company that makes Linux-focused laptops in Europe and has its own operating system, TuxedoOS. However, I use Arch Linux with the Cosmic Desktop; for recording, I switch to KDE Plasma instead of Cosmic.
-
Raspberry Pi - How to build a Raspberry Pi 500 home recording studio: setting up your space
Silent and powerful, Raspberry Pi 500 is a perfect recording studio computer. In the first part of this series from Raspberry Pi Official Magazine, we'll set up a budget-conscious sound-absorbing recording space for vocal and simple instrument recording; next week we'll bring you part two, on the equipment you can use to kit it out.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Mozilla
-
Mozilla - Inside the newsletter making layoffs feel less bleak and more like a group chat [Ed: Mozilla is a company of layoffs; Mozilla didn't have to be this bad.]
Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn't perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong - their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can't get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and how they would design their own corner of the web.
-
-
-
FSFE
-