Mozilla: Spidermonkey Development and Thunderbird Video
Spidermonkey Development Blog: Shipping Temporal
The Temporal proposal provides a replacement for
Date, a long standing pain-point in the JavaScript language. This blog post describes some of the history and motivation behind the proposal. The Temporal API itself is well docmented on MDN.
Temporal reached Stage 3 of the TC39 process in March 2021. Reaching Stage 3 means that the specification is considered complete, and that the proposal is ready for implementation.
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: VIDEO: The New Account Hub
In this month’s Community Office Hours, we’re chatting with Vineet Deo, a Software Engineer on the Desktop team, who walks us through the new Account Hub on the Desktop app. If you want a sneak peak at this new streamlined experience, you can find it in the Daily channel now and the Beta channel towards the end of April.
Next month, we’ll be chatting with our director Ryan Sipes. We’ll be covering the new Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail announcement and the structure of MZLA compared to the Mozilla Foundation and Corporation. And we’ll talk about how Thunderbird put the fun in fundraising!