The HydraNFC Shield v2 is a high-performance NFC development platform built around the STMicroelectronics ST25R3916 NFC frontend. Designed for NFC research, development, debugging, and security analysis, it is intended to be used with the HydraBus v1.0, a versatile open-source baseboard that acts as the host interface for HydraNFC and other shield extensions.

One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.

news

Making the OpenWrt One

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



In a keynote on the final day of SCALE 22x, Denver Gingerich said that he wanted to talk ""a little bit about a router and also the big picture around that router"". Gingerich is the director of compliance at the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), which is the organization behind the OpenWrt One router that LWN looked at back in November. The router is, of course, based on firmware from the OpenWrt project, which got its start because of GPL-enforcement activities and is a member project at the SFC.

He started by asking the question: ""Why are we here?"" He did not mean the much larger, existential question, but was focused on SCALE. People came to the conference to learn and talk about ""cool technology"". The accompanying image (from his slides; YouTube video is also available) was of the printing press, which was a technology that came about a few hundred years ago and changed many things. One of those things was ""power; a lot of people who didn't previously have power"" gained a lot because they could read and learn things they previously could not.

Read on