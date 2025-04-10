news
Making the OpenWrt One
In a keynote on the final day of SCALE 22x, Denver Gingerich said that he wanted to talk ""a little bit about a router and also the big picture around that router"". Gingerich is the director of compliance at the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), which is the organization behind the OpenWrt One router that LWN looked at back in November. The router is, of course, based on firmware from the OpenWrt project, which got its start because of GPL-enforcement activities and is a member project at the SFC.
He started by asking the question: ""Why are we here?"" He did not mean the much larger, existential question, but was focused on SCALE. People came to the conference to learn and talk about ""cool technology"". The accompanying image (from his slides; YouTube video is also available) was of the printing press, which was a technology that came about a few hundred years ago and changed many things. One of those things was ""power; a lot of people who didn't previously have power"" gained a lot because they could read and learn things they previously could not.