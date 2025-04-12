news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2025



Quoting: Linux Swap Explained: Do You Need It? —

The swap partition is one of those classic features that’s been part of Linux for ages. Almost every Linux installation guide includes a step where you’re told to create one. And let’s be honest—most of us go ahead and do it simply out of habit, not because we’ve actually thought about whether we need it.

Back in the early 2000s, things were different. We were working with systems that had 64 or 128 MB of RAM (maybe 256 MB if you had a high-end setup) running at 133 MHz and spinning SATA drives at 5400 RPM. In those days, having a swap partition wasn’t optional—it was essential.

But fast-forward 20+ years, and the landscape has completely changed. Today, even average laptops and desktops have 16 or 32 GB of RAM running at 3200 MHz or higher. And for the hardware enthusiasts out there, they’re rocking setups with 64 or even 128 GB of RAM, often overclocked to ridiculous speeds.