news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: We’re in Kenya. Fedora at Murang’a University - Fedora Magazine —

In Kenya, and much of Africa, many students still lack exposure to open source tools, communities, and practices. Technology education often focuses on proprietary systems, and access to learning materials is limited. Curriculum often takes time to be updated, and you could be left behind. For example, most computers in our lab are outdated as many still run on dual-core processors with 4GB RAM, and most use unsupported versions of Windows. Internet speeds can be unreliable as well, which makes software updates a challenge or not possible at all. Replacements take a long time, and students often work in shifts due to limited equipment. Yet, there is a hunger to explore, create, and connect with the global tech ecosystem.

Proprietary software has limited student’s creativity and opportunity. Licensing costs prevent many from using or experimenting with the tools they need. Open source gives students freedom—freedom of choice and freedom from financial burden, to learn, build, and even start their own projects.

Events like ours help bridge that gap. We made open source a real option for students—not just something they hear about online. We showed them options to consider, places to obtain it, and how to get started using it.