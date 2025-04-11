news
today's howtos
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install G’MIC Plugin for GIMP 3.0.x in Ubuntu
This is step by step guide shows how to install the G’MIC plugin for GIMP 3.0 series in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 24.10, and higher. GREYC’s Magic for Image Computing, G’MIC short, is a popular free open-source image processing software.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swagger on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Swagger has become an essential tool for API developers seeking to document, test, and visualize their REST Hey Hi (AI) with minimal effort. With the recent release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), many developers are looking to set up their API documentation environment on this stable, long-term support platform.
ID Root ☛ How To Install UrBackup on Manjaro
UrBackup stands out as a powerful open-source backup solution that offers both file and image backup capabilities. For Manjaro GNU/Linux users looking to implement a reliable backup system, UrBackup provides an excellent option with its client-server architecture and comprehensive feature set.
ID Root ☛ How To Install IPTVnator on Debian 12
IPTVnator stands out as a powerful, cross-platform solution for IPTV enthusiasts running Debian 12. This versatile media player offers extensive features for streaming television content while maintaining an intuitive interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Guacamole on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Apache Guacamole on AlmaLinux 9. Apache Guacamole stands as one of the most powerful open-source remote desktop gateways available today.
The New Stack ☛ How To Develop on a GNU/Linux Desktop With an Easy-To-Use VM
If you develop for the GNU/Linux desktop, you know how important it is to not only have the right environment
How to Install NVM on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Linux
I’ve lost count of how often I’ve needed to manage multiple Node.js versions across different projects. In 2021, I was juggling between three critical applications requiring different Node versions on the same Ubuntu server.
TecMint ☛ termbin: A Secure Way to Share Terminal Output Online
TecMint ☛ ONLYOFFICE + LocalAI: Hey Hi (AI) Document Editing Setup on Ubuntu
Linux Journal ☛ The Power of GNU/Linux Shell Environment Variables
If you're working in a GNU/Linux environment, chances are you've encountered environment variables—even if you didn’t realize it at the time. They quietly power much of what goes on behind the scenes in your shell sessions, influencing everything from what shell prompt you see to which programs are available when you type a command. Whether you're an experienced sysadmin or a new GNU/Linux user, mastering environment variables is essential for customizing and controlling your shell experience.