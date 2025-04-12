news
IBM, Red Hat, and AlmaLinux
-
Red Hat Official ☛ vLLM roundup March 2025 [Ed: Red Hat trying to propel mindless hype into a trend]
We’re also planning to bring vLLM meetups to more cities and we want your input. Where should we go next? Let us know!
-
AlmaLinux Official ☛ AlmaLinux 9.6 Beta Now Available!
A usual reminder: this is a BETA release. It should not be used for production installations. The provided upgrade instructions should not be used on production machines unless you don’t mind if something breaks. If you are looking to see how things going to work in stable, you are on the right track.
-
Forbes ☛ IBM Reportedly Walks Back Diversity Policies, Citing ‘Inherent Tensions’: Here Are All The Companies Rolling Back DEI Programs / All The Major Companies And Orgs Dumping Their DEI Programs (Full List)
Tech company IBM and beer brewer Constellation Brands are reportedly among the latest in a wave of corporations retreating from diversity, equity and inclusion policies amid pressure to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders gutting DEI and online attacks from conservative influencers.
-
What layoffs at consultancies like Deloitte mean for recruiters
How DOGE cuts could affect the consulting workforce. In February, the acting administrator of the General Services Administration called on federal agencies to cut “non-essential consulting contracts” with the top-10 highest-paid firms, including Deloitte, Accenture, IBM, and Booz Allen Hamilton. And on Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon was cutting over $5 billion worth of contracts with multiple consulting companies, including “Accenture, Deloitte, Booz Allen, and other firms that can be performed by our civilian workforce.”