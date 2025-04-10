news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: openSUSE’s Agama Installer Lands with Enhanced Web UI —

Agama, the new still-in-development Linux installer from openSUSE, released version 13, unveiling various interface enhancements and practical new features.

First, this release addressed something that may seem quite basic at first glance—hostname configuration. In light of this, Agama 13 offers an extended hostname= boot argument, newly added support for configuring the hostname through both the command-line interface and unattended installations, and a straightforward section in the web interface to cover this essential setup.