Games: DUCKSIDE, Sonic Rumble, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Do screeching doughnuts and mow enemies down with saw blades in Driveloop: Survivors
Driveloop: Survivors is another attempt to blend the survivor-like bullet heaven whatchamacallit genre made popular by Vampire Survivors with vehicles. It's out now in Early Access so I took it for a spin. Disclosure: key provided for me.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Save an extra 10% on the Fanatical Play on the Go Bundle Elite Collection with our code
Fanatical have given all GamingOnLinux readers a chance to grab some games even cheaper than usual, with a special discount code on their Play on the Go Bundle Elite Collection Bundle.
GamingOnLinux ☛ DUCKSIDE from tinyBuild may get BattlEye Anti-Cheat enabled for Steam Deck / Linux
After recently switching over from Easy Anti-Cheat to BattlEye for DUCKSIDE, tinyBuild have confirmed they're now looking to enable it for players on Steam Deck / Linux with Proton.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sonic Rumble releases May 8 and it's Steam Deck Verified
SEGA have revealed that Sonic Rumble, their attempt at a sorta-of racing Battle Royale, is scheduled to release on May 8. It's also Steam Deck Verified, which I already wrote about earlier this month.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Become a pirate captain in Red Rogue Sea that combines FTL and deckbuilding with a demo out now
Red Rogue Sea is one high up on my wishlist! After being completely hooked by FTL: Faster Than Light when it originally released, I'm always keen to see more like it and now a demo is available.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cosy floating island decoration game Twinkleby revealed by Meadow and Shelter devs Might and Delight
Might and Delight have revealed Twinkleby, a new cosy decoration game where you map out an archipelago of floating islands and build dioramas for a society of spacefaring neighbours. Much like their previous games it will have Native Linux support (confirmed in their recent newsletter).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cute life sim Little Sim World comes to Early Access on May 1
Developer .Gravity announced recently that Little Sim World will be entering Early Access on May 1st, and it appears it will also get Linux / Steam Deck support. The Steam page has updated system requirements to note Linux support, and their official FAQ states it too. Although it's not entirely clear if that support will be ready in time for Early Access.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Hotfix updated to fix Monster Hunter Wilds on Linux / Steam Deck
A recent update to Monster Hunter Wilds has been causing problems for players on Linux platforms including SteamOS / Steam Deck. Valve has now put out an update to Proton Hotfix to work around it.