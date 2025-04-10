Retro and Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and More

Note that our system configuration pricing combines a Taiwan-origin system (the laptop/desktop itself) and China-origin modules (Bezels, Expansion Cards, Framework Laptop 16 Input Modules), so US pricing reflects the elevated module costs due to tariffs.

We’re also working through the launch plan for US pre-orders of Framework Laptop 12, and we’ll share updates on this soon. We’ve reserved manufacturing capacity to be able to ship US pre-orders alongside the existing pre-order batches.