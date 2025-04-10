news
Retro and Modding: Framework, Raspberry Pi, and More
Open Source For U ☛ Open-Source 3D-Printed Robot
Open-source and fully customizable, this robot aims to democratize lab automation, making advanced research tools accessible to scientists worldwide. A team of scientists from Hokkaido University, led by Professor Keisuke Takahashi, has developed FLUID (Flowing Liquid Utilizing Interactive Device), a groundbreaking open-source robotic system designed for automating chemical experiments.
Hackaday ☛ Self-Hosting A Cluster On Old Phones
The phones most of us carry around in our pockets every day hold a surprising amount of computing power. It’s somewhat taken for granted now that we can get broadband in our hands in most places; so much so that when one of these devices has reached the end of its life it’s often just tossed in a junk drawer even though its capabilities would have been miraculous only 20 years ago. But those old phones can still be put to good use though, and [Denys] puts a few of them back to work running a computing cluster.
Framework Computer BV ☛ Framework | Framework Laptop 12 pre-orders are now open!
As a reminder, we’re partnering with Hack Club, a non-profit that helps student makers and coders build incredible projects. When you place your pre-order, you have the option to add a donation to Hack Club to help students get access to Framework Laptop 12. If you choose to participate, we’ll move your pre-order into a prioritized shipping batch. You can learn more about this program here.
Framework Computer BV ☛ Framework | Tariff-driven price and availability changes for US
Note that our system configuration pricing combines a Taiwan-origin system (the laptop/desktop itself) and China-origin modules (Bezels, Expansion Cards, Framework Laptop 16 Input Modules), so US pricing reflects the elevated module costs due to tariffs.
We’re also working through the launch plan for US pre-orders of Framework Laptop 12, and we’ll share updates on this soon. We’ve reserved manufacturing capacity to be able to ship US pre-orders alongside the existing pre-order batches.
PC World ☛ Framework delays Laptop 12 pre-orders in the U.S. due to tariffs
Framework announced a bunch of stuff last month: powerful AMD upgrades for its bread-and-butter Laptop 13 design, its first modular desktop, and a brand new, smaller, more affordable model, the Laptop 12. This 2-in-1 with a touchscreen is intended to offer repairability and upgrades to cheaper laptops. Now there’s a confirmed pre-order date, April 9.
The Verge ☛ Framework delays Laptop 12 orders in the US over tariffs
The Laptop 12 is Framework’s smallest laptop yet, and its first convertible touchscreen model. It comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 or i5 chip, a 1920x1200 touchscreen with stylus support, and up to 48GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. Like other Framework hardware, it’s modular and repairable. It also ships in a pastel pink and mint finish that we’re pretty fond of.
Chuck Grimmett ☛ Oak Fruit Bowl
This was the first project where I got to use a speed reducer on the Shopsmith, so it took me some extra time to set it up and figure out how it works.
Ruben Schade ☛ The Commodore 65 [sic] and MEGA65
Recently I made the shockingly fortuitous purchase of a Commodore 116, the widely-panned and limited release member of the Commodore 264 family that has since become a collectors item and impossible to find. While it’s one of the rarer Commodore machines from the time period, there are others that make it look as common as muck. These are the pre-production, demo, prototype, or engineering samples that were either modified substantially before release (such as the Commodore 264), or were never released at all (such as the Commodore 364).
Hackaday ☛ Going To The Top With A Raspberry Pi Elevator
[BorisDigital] was mesmerised by a modern elevator. He decided to see how hard it would be to design his own elevator based on Raspberry Pis. He started out with a panel for the elevator and a call panel for the elevator lobby. Of course, he would really need three call panels since he is pretending to have a three-floor building.