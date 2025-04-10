news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 828: Incus Inception
This week, Jonathan Bennett and Rob Campbell talk to Stéphane Graber about LXC, Linux Containers, and Incus! Why did Incus fork from LXD, why are Fortune 500 companies embracing it, and why might it make sense for your home lab setup? Watch to find out!
Instructionals/Technical
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Build an HTPC With Linux and a Mini PC
Streaming platforms keep raising their prices, and cable TV is infested with ads (and sanity-draining 24-hour news channels). A DIY HTPC (Home Theater PC) using a mini PC and Linux is the perfect escape, putting you back in control of the content you watch.
