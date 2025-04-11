news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2025



Quoting: postmarketOS // in 2025-03: OP6 & MSM89x7 Camera, Generic SM7150, COSMIC, Musl Collation + I18n

The calendar has turned another page, and it's finally time for our eagerly awaited monthly update! We're thrilled to share what our community has been building and improving since last month. Before we get to that, let's talk the most recent Linux After Dark episode: It seems when the four hosts do a distro challenge, they do it properly. They didn't just try postmarketOS on one or two devices, but on all of these: ASUS Transformer Pad 3G, Linx 7 tablet (Generic X86_64), Motorola Moto G 2015, PinePhone Pro, PinePhone, Pinebook Pro and Acer R11/ASUS C200/Lenovo Duet 3 (Chromebooks). The resulting episode is not only very entertaining, but also gives many insights into first use experiences!