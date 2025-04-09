news
Linux Mint Debian Edition Is Getting Support for OEM Installations with LMDE 7
One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.
Clement Lefebvre also talked about enhanced search functionality in Cinnamon’s Nemo file manager thanks to the implementation of a new filter for finding files using regular expressions that match their filenames. This feature should be available in an upcoming Nemo release for all existing Linux Mint users.