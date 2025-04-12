Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

After receiving an email where someone was moving from Docker to Podman and hit some SELinux issues, I decided to write an article about it.

Leveraging SELinux for container security

First, sadly, while Docker has SELinux support, it is disabled by default. I believe this is a big mistake, since SELinux is the best tool to protect the file system from container breakout. SELinux has blocked most of the container breakout scenarios over the past decade-plus.