Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 15
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. We provide you both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Week: 7th April – 11th April 2025
Red Hat ☛ My advice on SELinux container labeling
After receiving an email where someone was moving from Docker to Podman and hit some SELinux issues, I decided to write an article about it.
Leveraging SELinux for container security
First, sadly, while Docker has SELinux support, it is disabled by default. I believe this is a big mistake, since SELinux is the best tool to protect the file system from container breakout. SELinux has blocked most of the container breakout scenarios over the past decade-plus.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Anti-DEI Influencer Robby Starbuck Falsely Takes Credit for I.C.B.M. Dropping DEI [Ed: No, it's not because of "Lunduke" either; many companies dropped DEI in recent months due to fear to loss of US government contracts]
After being notified of I.C.B.M. ending "Diversity Quotas" by The Lunduke Journal, Robby Starbuck claimed credit for the work of dozens of employees, lawyers, an Attorney General, and even The Lunduke Journal.