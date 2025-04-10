And let’s also consider for a moment the web application, that mythical beast which is such a royal pain to deal with, yet is somehow still hailed as transcending the problems of the “traditional” desktop GUI. Well, it transcends and replaces those with other problems that can only be fixed in the next version of the framework, or if that fails, the next completely new framework. If it hurts, you can always buy a bigger, fatter computer. Or hire yet another Scrum Master. Or just live with it (everything is broken anyway).

If you managed to stay in this industry for 20 years, you know exactly what I’m talking about, and here’s a tip of my hat to you.