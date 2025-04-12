news
OpenIKED 7.4 Released, CentOS Board Meeting Recap, and More
GNU/Linux
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #25.06: Networking, Pipes, Port Mapping, Log Viewing and More
Your regular dose of GNU/Linux tips and tutorials.
Graphics Stack
Tom's Hardware ☛ GPU Benchmarks Hierarchy 2025 - Graphics Card Rankings
Our full GPU hierarchy using traditional rendering (aka, rasterization) comes first, and below that we have our ray tracing GPU benchmarks hierarchy. Those of course require a ray tracing capable GPU so only AMD's RX 7000/6000-series, Intel's Arc, and Nvidia's RTX cards are present. The results are all at native resolution, without enabling DLSS, FSR, or XeSS upscaling or frame generation. Below the gaming results, you'll find our Content Creation Hierarchy, which ranks the GPUs based on their performance in AI benchmarks and professional apps.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fedora Family / IBM
CentOS ☛ CentOS Board Meeting Recap, April 2025
The recording of the April CentOS Board meeting is now available. Watch the recording` Read the minutes The recording has timestamps so you can skip to the parts that interest you. Here are a few highlights of the meeting: The Board discussed ongoing efforst to move content to GitLab.
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
404 Media ☛ How a $2,000 'Made in the USA' Phone Is Manufactured
"You could count the number of skilled electronics engineers on US soil, and there's probably a million in Shenzhen alone."
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Undeadly ☛ OpenIKED 7.4 Released
This, with improved tooling for your VPN needs, is another bit of the upcoming release shaping up. Enjoy!
Open Source For U ☛ Working with Apache SINGA, the Deep Learning Library
Here’s a short tutorial on how to install and configure Apache SINGA, the deep learning library that has been built for training machine learning models. Apache SINGA is an open source deep learning library developed for training large-scale machine learning models efficiently across distributed systems.
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Michał Sapka ☛ My god! It's full of tags!
My little blogging CMS is becoming full-featured one. I have tags now!
Since I don't expect much data (a few thousand records at max), I can make it as slow as I want. Therefore, my sqlite db now has a tags table with post_id and tag as string.
Education
-
Manuel Moreale ☛ P&B: Jedda
This is the 85th edition of People and Blogs, the series where I ask interesting people to talk about themselves and their blogs. Today we have Jedda and her blog, jeddacp.com
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
Society for Scholarly Publishing ☛ No One Size Fits All: The Case for Taking a National Approach to PID Adoption - The Scholarly Kitchen
Support for increasing open research is another common theme in countries that are looking to increase PID adoption and implementation. PIDs are widely seen as a fundamental building block for open research, in part because the metadata associated with them is invaluable for tracking and monitoring open access (OA) goals. The European Commission’s guidance on access to scientific research states explicitly that “Member States should ensure that … publications resulting from public funding are easily identifiable by appropriate technical means, including through metadata attached to electronic versions of the research output and persistent identifiers.” The priority PIDs mentioned above were selected in part because they, and the metadata associated with them, are openly available. Not only does this enable the information they contain to flow freely between systems that have implemented these PIDs, it also means that they are FAIR compliant. The FAIR Guiding Principles, established in 2016, are widely seen as fundamental to open research and have been globally adopted as a way to improve the Findability, Accessibility, Interoperability, and Reuse of digital assets. PIDs are a key element of the principles; indeed, the first principle (F1) is that “(Meta)data are assigned globally unique and persistent identifiers. Nations like the Czech Republic, therefore, which are seeking to support and grow open research, see PIDs as an essential component of their efforts.
Standards/Consortia
John Goerzen ☛ Announcing the NNCPNET Email Network
Not anymore. NNCPNET is an email system that runs atop NNCP. I’ve written a lot about NNCP, including a less-ambitious article about point-to-point email over NNCP 5 years ago. NNCP is to UUCP what ssh is to telnet: a modernization, with modern security and features. NNCP is an asynchronous, onion-routed, store-and-forward network. It can use as a transport anything from the Internet to a USB stick.
