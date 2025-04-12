OpenIKED 7.4 Released, CentOS Board Meeting Recap, and More

Support for increasing open research is another common theme in countries that are looking to increase PID adoption and implementation. PIDs are widely seen as a fundamental building block for open research, in part because the metadata associated with them is invaluable for tracking and monitoring open access (OA) goals. The European Commission’s guidance on access to scientific research states explicitly that “Member States should ensure that … publications resulting from public funding are easily identifiable by appropriate technical means, including through metadata attached to electronic versions of the research output and persistent identifiers.” The priority PIDs mentioned above were selected in part because they, and the metadata associated with them, are openly available. Not only does this enable the information they contain to flow freely between systems that have implemented these PIDs, it also means that they are FAIR compliant. The FAIR Guiding Principles, established in 2016, are widely seen as fundamental to open research and have been globally adopted as a way to improve the Findability, Accessibility, Interoperability, and Reuse of digital assets. PIDs are a key element of the principles; indeed, the first principle (F1) is that “(Meta)data are assigned globally unique and persistent identifiers. Nations like the Czech Republic, therefore, which are seeking to support and grow open research, see PIDs as an essential component of their efforts.