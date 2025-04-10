news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: The easiest way to try out Ubuntu Linux | ZDNET —

As a longtime user of Linux, I've reached the point where I can practically install the operating system in my sleep.

OK, not literally, because, well... that would be impossible. But you know what I mean.

Shall I continue?

I know many people who would love to try Linux but won't because they either don't have a spare computer or are afraid the installation will be too difficult. Allow me to allay those fears. First, a Linux installation doesn't require a spare machine. Second, Linux (especially a distro like Ubuntu) has become so easy to install that just about anyone can do it.