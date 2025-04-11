news
Web Browsers/Reads: RSS, Curl, and More
Ruben Schade ☛ Local versus remote RSS readers
For years I ran a few different server-side RSS readers including Miniflux, FreshRSS, and a horrible pile of Perl I wrote that Did The Job™ for me. This was for one specific reason: I wanted to be able to read my feeds on the desktop and the phone, so I needed to be able to sync it somehow.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Summing up the curl distro 2025 meet
On April 10 we ran the curl distro meeting 2025. A, by now, annual open meeting where maintainers from the curl project hang out with curl package maintainers for distros and other people who are interested. The mission is to improve curl for distros, and improve how the distros “do” curl. Around ten people joined.
Frederik Braun ☛ Frederik Braun: With Carrots & Sticks - Can the browser handle web security?
NB: This is the blog version of my talk from Measurements, Attacks, and Defenses for the Web (MADWeb) 2025, earlier this year. It was not recorded.
In my talk, I examined web security through the browser's perspective. Various browser features have helped fix transport security issues and increase HTTPS adoption:
HTTPS adoption was brought to over 90% in ten years. This happened with encouragements in the form of providing more exciting APIs only to Secure Context or deprecating features (like with Mixed Content Blocking).