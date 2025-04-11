Web Browsers/Reads: RSS, Curl, and More

NB: This is the blog version of my talk from Measurements, Attacks, and Defenses for the Web (MADWeb) 2025, earlier this year. It was not recorded.

In my talk, I examined web security through the browser's perspective. Various browser features have helped fix transport security issues and increase HTTPS adoption:

HTTPS adoption was brought to over 90% in ten years. This happened with encouragements in the form of providing more exciting APIs only to Secure Context or deprecating features (like with Mixed Content Blocking).