posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 12, 2025



Quoting: 10 Things You Should Do Right After Installing Fedora Linux —

Any Fedora user will tell you that the operating system is great out of the box. That, however, doesn't mean we can't tweak a few things to make it even better. Follow along and I'll show you how to supercharge your new Fedora installation.

Regularly updating your system is critical to ensure that both your operating system and software packages are on their latest versions to provide better stability, higher performance, and, most importantly, the most current protection against security problems and vulnerabilities.

There have undoubtedly been at least a few updates to the software on your new Fedora system since the installation media was released. Now is the perfect time to get everything up to the absolute latest version.