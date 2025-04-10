news
Klara ☛ FreeBSD Netgraph Explained: Inside Kernel-Level Networking
Netgraph is FreeBSD’s powerful, graph-based networking subsystem that enables modular, real-time packet processing inside the kernel. This article breaks down how it works, how it compares to Linux Netfilter, and where it shines in real-world use cases like VPNs and firewalls.
University of Toronto ☛ The problem of general OIDC identity provider support in clients
The core problem is that there is no way to automatically discover all of the information that you need to know in order to start OIDC authentication. If the person gives you their email address, perhaps you can use WebFinger to discover basic information through OIDC Identity Provider discovery, but that isn't sufficient by itself (and it also requires aligning a number of email addresses). In practice, the OIDC OP will require you to have an 'client identifier' and perhaps a 'client secret', both of which are essentially arbitrary strings. If you're a website, the OIDC standards require your 'redirect URI' to have been pre-registered with it. If you're a client program, hopefully you can supply some sort of 'localhost' redirect URI and have it accepted, but you may need to tell the person setting things up on the OIDC OP side that you need specific strings set.
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ CSS Naked Day ⁄ Manual do Usuário
This Tuesday (the 9th) we’re celebrating CSS Naked Day. You see, CSS stands for Cascading Style Sheets, which is basically the “clothes” of a website — a super simple yet powerful language for styling web pages. Take a look at ours.
David Gerrells ☛ chasing the dragon
The spirit is to attempt to lean on css standards to do the heavy lifting where less js is more... Ideally, I want to show that SSR can still have snazzy animations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install R and RStudio on Linux Mint 22
R and RStudio form a powerful combination for statistical computing, data analysis, and visualization. Linux Mint, with its stability and user-friendly interface, provides an excellent platform for running these tools.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GParted on CentOS Stream 10
GParted stands as one of the most powerful disk partition management tools available for GNU/Linux systems. This graphical partition editor enables users to resize, copy, and move partitions without data loss, making it an invaluable tool for system administrators and regular GNU/Linux users alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Magento on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Magento on CentOS Stream 10. Magento stands as one of the most powerful and flexible e-commerce platforms available today, powering thousands of online stores worldwide. Setting up Magento on CentOS Stream 10 provides a robust and stable foundation for your e-commerce business. This comprehensive guide …
ID Root ☛ How To Install Neovim on Manjaro
Neovim has become a popular choice for developers and system administrators looking for a powerful, extensible text editor on GNU/Linux systems. If you’re running Manjaro GNU/Linux and want to enhance your text editing capabilities, installing Neovim is an excellent choice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Warp Terminal on openSUSE
In the rapidly evolving landscape of command-line interfaces, Warp Terminal represents a significant leap forward for developers and system administrators alike. This modern terminal emulator reimagines how we interact with the command line, introducing features that boost productivity and enhance the overall user experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Zammad on Fedora 41
Zammad is a powerful open-source helpdesk and support ticket system designed to streamline customer support operations. As organizations increasingly seek efficient ways to manage customer inquiries and technical issues, Zammad has emerged as a popular solution due to its robust features and user-friendly interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Change Hostname on Manjaro
Changing your hostname on Manjaro GNU/Linux is a fundamental system administration task that you might need to perform for various reasons. Whether you’re setting up a new system, organizing your network devices, or simply personalizing your Manjaro installation, knowing how to properly modify your hostname is essential.
