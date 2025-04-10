The core problem is that there is no way to automatically discover all of the information that you need to know in order to start OIDC authentication. If the person gives you their email address, perhaps you can use WebFinger to discover basic information through OIDC Identity Provider discovery, but that isn't sufficient by itself (and it also requires aligning a number of email addresses). In practice, the OIDC OP will require you to have an 'client identifier' and perhaps a 'client secret', both of which are essentially arbitrary strings. If you're a website, the OIDC standards require your 'redirect URI' to have been pre-registered with it. If you're a client program, hopefully you can supply some sort of 'localhost' redirect URI and have it accepted, but you may need to tell the person setting things up on the OIDC OP side that you need specific strings set.