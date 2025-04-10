CAINE – live Linux distribution for digital forensics

news

CAINE (Computer Aided INvestigative Environment) is an Italian Linux live distribution created as a Digital Forensics project. It’s based on Ubuntu.

CAINE offers a complete forensic environment that is organized to integrate existing software tools as software modules and to provide a friendly graphical interface.

The main design objectives that CAINE aims to guarantee are the following...