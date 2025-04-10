news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: Linkwarden 2.10 Brings AI Tagging, Advanced Search, and More —

Linkwarden, an open-source bookmark manager designed to help users collect, organize, and preserve webpages, just dropped its latest version, 2.10, packed with new features.

For anyone new to Linkwarden, the platform provides an all-in-one hub for collecting online resources and collaborating with teammates. It is available as a Cloud subscription for those who prefer a maintenance-free setup or as a self-hosted solution for users who enjoy keeping everything under their own roof.

Perhaps the most eye-catching improvement in this update is the ability to highlight text within saved articles while viewing them in a clean, readable format. This makes it easier to zero in on key insights, which is especially helpful for research projects, long-form reading, or academic pursuits.