GNU/Linux, Hardware, and More
Graphics Stack
Collabora ☛ A tale of three demos: Breakthroughs in Open Source graphics at Embedded World 2025
Three demos. One stand. From end-to-end HDR and a brand-new SoC running PanVK, to NVK and WebGPU out of the box — discover how Collabora pushed open source graphics forward at Embedded World 2025.
Applications
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.15: Clapgrep, APT 3.0, Vibe Coding, Hey Hi (AI) in Firefox and More
APT 3.0 brings useful new improvements to apt commands.
Ruben Schade ☛ Force persistent FreshRSS publish date sorting in nginx
Okay, I’ll admit it! After my post about server-side RSS readers, I remembered FreshRSS and fell in love with it again. It’s so good.
There’s only one niggling issue with it: the default is to sort your stream by when a post was received, not when it was published. This is fine if you bulk import an OPML file, but if you’re like me and taking the opportunity to spring clean, it will sort all the posts of the last feed you imported over all the others.
Games
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Dungeons and Dragons alignments
It’s been a long time since I (briefly) played D&D, but I’ve hung around people who still do regularly. Among the things that intrigue me are the alignment chart used to create characters.
I aspire to be Neutral Good. I want what’s best for the world and its people. I obey the law, but I don’t let legality inform my moral compass. I also judge people who dismiss moral concerns on the grounds that it’s legal, and therefore fine.
Guillaume Lethuillier ☛ The Myst Graph: A New Perspective on Myst
Upon reflection, Myst has long been more analogous to a graph than a traditional linear game, owing to the relative freedom it affords players. This is particularly evident in its first release (Macintosh, 1993), which was composed of interconnected HyperCard cards.
It is now literally one. Here is Myst as a graph: [...]
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
PCLinuxOS/Mageia/Mandriva/OpenMandriva Family
-
PCLOS Official ☛ PCLinuxOS Recent Updates
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Regata OS 25.0.3
Josué Vicente has announced the release of an important update of Regata OS, an openSUSE-based distribution with KDE Plasma 6.3, focusing on desktop and gaming. The latest version is labelled as 25.0.3 and carries a code name "Maverick": [...]
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Salih Emin: uCareSystem 25.04.09 | Shellcheck Approved
I’m pleased to announce the uCareSystem 25.04.09, the latest version of the all-in-one system maintenance tool for Ubuntu, GNU/Linux Mint, Debian and its derivatives, used by thousands ! This release brings some major changes internal changes, fixes and improvements under the hood.
Devices/Embedded
-
Quentin Santos ☛ How to use “real” UART
However, this is not the most impressive thing about UART. As someone used to working with PCs rather than embedded systems, I expect to wait several seconds after boot before getting anything on the screen. With UART, you can get feedback from the microcontroller from the first millisecond!
Security Week ☛ Study Identifies 20 Most Vulnerable Connected Devices of 2025
The report, which analyzes millions of devices in Forescout’s Device Cloud to identify the riskiest types across IT, IoT, OT, and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), shows that computers have the largest number of bugs, but not the most dangerous ones.
Forescout ☛ The Risdkiest Connected Devicecs of 2025 [PDF]
Our latest findings confirm a trend first noted last year: Network equipment – especially routers – has overtaken endpoints as the riskiest category of IT devices. Driven by increased threat actor focus, adversaries are rapidly exploiting new vulnerabilities in these devices through large-scale attack campaigns. Additionally, there are 12 new device types in this year’s list making it the largest year-over-year change we have observed. This finding reinforces attackers’ continuous pursuit in exploiting new device classes — and the importance for security professionals to stay on top of the latest risks.
Scoop News Group ☛ Bill to study national security risks in routers passes House committee
The legislation calls for a Commerce Department examination of routers, modems and other devices controlled by U.S. adversaries.
