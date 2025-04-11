GNU/Linux, Hardware, and More

Okay, I’ll admit it! After my post about server-side RSS readers, I remembered FreshRSS and fell in love with it again. It’s so good.

There’s only one niggling issue with it: the default is to sort your stream by when a post was received, not when it was published. This is fine if you bulk import an OPML file, but if you’re like me and taking the opportunity to spring clean, it will sort all the posts of the last feed you imported over all the others.