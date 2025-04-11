news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2025



Quoting: Interview with Mia Bajić —

If you look at the Python ecosystem, the projects with strong communities and good documentation are the ones that thrive. The Python web framework Django is a great example. It's not just technically good, but also popular, largely due to its community. Community makes software like Django accessible, usable, and sustainable. If there's no documentation and no one around to help, people will pick a different program even if it's technically worse. Even the best-written software is useless if no one knows how to use it.