Releases of GNU Projects: GCL 2.7.1 and GNUnet 0.24.1
GNU ☛ gcl @ Savannah: Small release errata
Greetings! While these tiny issues will likely not affect many if any, there are alas a few tiny errata with the 2.7.1 tarball release. Posted here just for those interested. Will of course be incorporated in the next release.
GNU ☛ gcl @ Savannah: GCL 2.7.1 has been released
Greetings! Greetings! The GCL team is happy to announce the release of version 2.7.1, the culmination of many years of work and a major development in the evolution of GCL. Please see http://www.gnu.org/software/gcl for downloading information.
GNUnet News: GNUnet 0.24.1
This is a bugfix release for gnunet 0.24.0.
It fixes some regressions and minor bugs.