Techrights Focus
Here are some thoughts. Techrights adopted the "Today in Techrights" approach for keeping itself separate from this site. This is a mutual separation. It happened 1.5 years ago, i.e. same time I last rebooted my laptop.
Techrights and this site both fight against Microsoft censorship, which goes something along the lines of, some Microsoft employee literally strangled women so in the name of reputation laundering it is now us who need to pay for it. Of course it's not going to work, but it just takes up time. █