posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 10, 2025



Quoting: Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released —

Almost five months after its previous 8.3 release, Proxmox, a powerful, free, open-source virtualization platform with over 1.5 million installed hosts worldwide, unveiled its latest version, Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4.

One of the most notable highlights of this new version is the introduction of live migration with mediated devices. Mediated devices, such as the NVIDIA vGPU, can now be seamlessly transferred between nodes within a cluster while the virtual machines remain active.