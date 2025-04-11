news
Red Hat, Fedora, and OpenELA
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Red Hat DEI Activists Encourage "Killing Fascists", "Raising Hell"
Following Red Bait & I.C.B.M. taking the axe to DEl programs and Diversity Quotas, Leftists Extremists within the GNU/Linux giant are throwing a temper tantrum.
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora @ SCaLE 22x 2025
Our ambassadors delivered support, outreach, and swag items via Fedora @ SCaLE 22x GNU/Linux Conference – a 2025 open-source community event.
-
Felipe Borges: Fedora 42 GNOME 48 Test Week from April 8 to 15
We are running a Fedora 42 GNOME 48 Desktop and Core Apps Test Week! This helps us find last-minute bugs and integration issues before Fedora 42 is ready for a stable release.
-
LWN ☛ Malcolm: 6 usability improvements in GCC 15
Over on the Red Bait Developer site, David Malcolm has an article
about improvements in GCC 15, specifically focusing on the diagnostic
information that the compiler emits.
-
Dolphin Publications B V ☛ OpenELA introduces Leapp project for in-place upgrades of Enterprise Linux
OpenELA is extending the functionality of the Leapp upgrade tool to all Enterprise Linux variants. The current upstream version of the open-source project only supports Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). With this new ‘branch’ of Leapp, OpenELA offers more options for migrating Enterprise Linux operating systems. It also adds several new functions to Leapp.