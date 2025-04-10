Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.2, Linux 6.13.11, Linux 6.12.23, Linux 6.6.87, Linux 6.1.134, Linux 5.15.180, Linux 5.10.236, and Linux 5.4.292

Coming after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 192, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 193 release introduces support for post-quantum cryptography using the Module-Lattice-Based Key-Encapsulation Mechanism (ML-KEM) in IPsec tunnels.

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.7, this release introduces two new plugins for updating the UEFI Signature Database and KEK, an updated UEFI database as a new HSI attribute, /sys/firmware/efi/efivars to ReadWritePaths, support for segment value 0 in the ccgx-dmc image parser, and detection the Firehose protocol features if they aren’t automatically sent.

One of the big changes that Clement Lefebvre talks about in the March newsletter is support for OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) installations for the next major version of LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition), which will be based on the upcoming Debian GNU/Linux 13 “Trixie” operating system series.