IBM: End of DEI, Promotion of Buzzwords and Microsoft by Red Hat
Yahoo News ☛ IBM Informs Staff of DEI Retreat as Trump-Era Scrutiny Grows
International Business Machines Corp. spent months revising its diversity initiatives as conservative attacks and souring attitudes toward DEI shifted into a full-blown assault from President Donald Trump.
IBM stopped tying executive compensation to aspirational workforce diversity goals last year and in recent months changed the focus of its supplier diversity program away from contractors’ race and gender to all small businesses and veteran-led companies, according to Jonathan Adashek, IBM’s senior vice president of marketing and communications.
Red Hat Official ☛ Moving AI to the edge: Benefits, challenges and solutions [Ed: Nothing but buzzwords here]
While early AI implementations focused on controlled environments and specific tasks, today's AI systems are being deployed in increasingly diverse scenarios. Autonomous vehicles process sensor data in real time to navigate complex environments. Smart manufacturing systems detect quality issues on production lines. Healthcare devices monitor patients’ vital signs and detect anomalies. Smart cities utilize AI for everything from traffic management to public safety.
InformationWeek ☛ What You Should Know About Agentic AI [Ed: 100% hype about buzzwords, that's what Red Hat has become; cited here: "Red Hat Corporate Communications" uses no social control media platform except the two from Microsoft, which makes one wonder if Red Hat was bought by Microsoft, not IBM]