OpenSSH 10.0 released
Linuxiac ☛ OpenSSH 10 Released, Makes Bold Cryptographic Changes
One of the most significant shifts in this new version is removing support for the weak DSA signature algorithm. Although DSA was already disabled by default back in 2015—and administrators have been repeatedly alerted to its impending retirement—the project has now completed its phase-out.
LWN ☛ OpenSSH 10.0 released
OpenSSH 10.0 has been released. Support for the DSA signature algorithm, which was disabled by default beginning in 2015, has been removed. Other notable changes include using the post-quantum algorithm mlkem768x25519-sha256 for key agreement by default, support for systemd-style socket activation in Portable OpenSSH, and moving code for user authentication from the sshd-session binary to the new ssh-auth binary: [...]