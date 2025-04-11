news
Security Leftovers
Krebs On Security ☛ China-based SMS Phishing Triad Pivots to Banks
China-based purveyors of SMS phishing kits are enjoying remarkable success converting phished payment card data into mobile wallets from Fashion Company Apple and Google. Until recently, the so-called “Smishing Triad” mainly impersonated toll road operators and shipping companies. But experts say these groups are now directly targeting customers of international financial institutions, while dramatically expanding their cybercrime infrastructure and support staff.
SANS ☛ Obfuscated Malicious Python Scripts with PyArmor, (Wed, Apr 9th)
Obfuscation is very important for many developers. They may protect their code for multiple reasons like copyright, anti-cheat (games), or to protect their code from being reused. If an obfuscated program does not mean automatically that it is malicious, it's often a good sign. For malware developers, obfuscation helps bypass many static security controls and slows down the reverse analysis process.
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (tomcat and webkit2gtk3), Debian (chromium), Fedora (ghostscript), Mageia (atop, docker-containerd, and xz), Red Hat (go-toolset:rhel8), SUSE (apache2-mod_auth_openidc, apparmor, etcd, expat, firefox, kernel, libmozjs-128-0, and libpoppler-cpp2), and Ubuntu (dino-im, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp,
linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-kvm, linux-lts-xenial, linux-fips, linux-fips, linux-aws-fips, linux-azure-fips, linux-gcp-fips, opensc, and poppler).
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
Security Week ☛ ‘AkiraBot’ Spammed 80,000 Websites With AI-Generated Messages
CAPTCHA-evading Python framework AkiraBot has spammed over 80,000 websites with AI-generated spam messages.
