Calibre 8.2 is here to update the Kobo driver with support for new Tolino firmware and a fix for an issue that caused the Kobo renderer to ignore hyphenation and extra CSS that’s being added to KEPUB files.

APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

The ESP32-P4-Module-DEV-KIT is a low-cost development board based on the ESP32-P4, with an integrated ESP32-C6 coprocessor. It supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5/BLE, and is designed for embedded HMI applications and edge computing.

According to the announcement, this release delivers a unified image supporting both Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5 variants, reducing setup time and improving compatibility across platforms. Users can choose between server and desktop configurations based on their deployment needs.

This device shares the same form factor as other LuckFox boards, such as the Pico Ultra RV1106 (ARM Cortex-A7) and the Lyra Ultra (ARM Cortex-A7 & Cortex-M0), but integrates a Cortex-A35 processor instead.

We improved the confinement technology that we use to protect your files from possible security vulnerabilities in Tor Browser.

news

APT 3.0 Debian Package Manager Released with Revamped Command-Line Interface

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 05, 2025



APT 3.0 package manager gives users a concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator. The new APT 3.0 command-line interface brings a columnar display that will make it easier for users to scan for a package name.

The revamped command-line interface also features support for colors (red for removals and green for other changes), which makes it easier to distinguish commands at a glance, as well as a smoother install progress bar that uses Unicode blocks.

Read on