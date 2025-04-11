Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The virtual Ecosystem for Research Networking (ERN) Summit 2025 will be held on April 23rd from noon until 5PM ET. Our theme this year is Addressing Advanced Technologies, Quantum, AI and Workforce Development. This free conference is open to both researchers and educators at R1 and non-R1 institutions, industry, and government leaders.

Our keynote speaker will be Dan Stanzione , Ph.D., Associate Vice President For Research, Executive Director, Texas Advanced Computer Center (TACC). This will be followed up by three panels discussing the impact of AI and Quantum on regional economic and workforce initiatives, industry academic partnerships for preparing the workforce, and perspectives from non-R1 institutions. We welcome you to hear from industry, domain researchers, and CI professionals, and join the discussions on the impacts these advanced technologies are having in the research community.