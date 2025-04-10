news
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux Phone Apps, RISC-V, and More
Linux Phone Apps ☛ Q1/2025 Progress: Over 20 apps added and many improvements | LinuxPhoneApps.org
It's April already! Time to look back and see what could be accomplished in the first quarter of 2025. (And if you are into XML Namespaces, get excited ;-) )
GPD Pocket 4 Speaker DSP
Modern speakers require a lot of DSP magic to sound as good as they do.
Speakers traditionally needed to be built very carefully to achieve a very flat frequency response and as few artifacts as possible.
These days, many mobile devices like phones, laptops, etc. do a lot of digital signal processing in software in order to make tiny speakers output a lot of sound.
Many different tricks are used, such as psycho-acoustic bass enhancement, limiters (allowing for higher power peaks) and volume-dependent equalization (frequency response of human hearing is very volume-dependent).
Hackster ☛ Canonical Adds the Orange Pi RV2 to Its List of Officially-Supported Ubuntu-Capable RISC-V Boards
Canonical has announced it is adding yet another RISC-V single-board computer to its build list for official Ubuntu Linux operating system images: the recently-released Orange Pi RV2.
"We're delighted to add this latest piece of hardware to our certified ecosystem, as we're committed to providing developers and innovators with access to the latest open-source hardware and software," the company says of the software release. "We anticipate that these new Ubuntu developer images will have a big impact and help developers build, prototype, and deploy cutting-edge applications on RISC-V technology."
Linux Gizmos ☛ Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit with 256 Mbit x32 LPDDR4 at 1.6 Gbps & MIPI D-PHY
The Topaz Tz170 J484 Development Kit is a compact platform for evaluating and prototyping with the Efinix Tz170 FPGA. It integrates onboard memory, configurable I/O, and a preloaded reference design, providing a practical setup for testing and demonstration across a range of FPGA applications.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Foundation joins UNESCO’s Global Education Coalition
