Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux Phone Apps, RISC-V, and More

Modern speakers require a lot of DSP magic to sound as good as they do.

Speakers traditionally needed to be built very carefully to achieve a very flat frequency response and as few artifacts as possible.

These days, many mobile devices like phones, laptops, etc. do a lot of digital signal processing in software in order to make tiny speakers output a lot of sound.

Many different tricks are used, such as psycho-acoustic bass enhancement, limiters (allowing for higher power peaks) and volume-dependent equalization (frequency response of human hearing is very volume-dependent).