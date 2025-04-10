Sparky 7.7

The team behind the lightweight Debian-based Linux distro Sparky announced the release of version 7.7, the seventh update in the Sparky 7 “Orion Belt” series, based on and fully compatible with the stable Debian 12 branch.

This release integrates the Linux kernel 6.1 LTS by default while providing other kernel options (6.14, 6.12 LTS, and 6.6 LTS) in the Sparky repositories. Meanwhile, ARM devices benefit from the 6.12 LTS kernel.