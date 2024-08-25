The Wine development release 9.16 is now available.

What's new in this release:

Initial Driver Store implementation.

Pbuffer support in the Wayland driver.

More prototype objects in MSHTML.

Various bug fixes.

The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.x/wine-9.16.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available

from https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people.

See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.