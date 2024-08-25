Wine 9.16
Wine 9.16
The Wine development release 9.16 is now available.
What's new in this release:
Initial Driver Store implementation.
Pbuffer support in the Wayland driver.
More prototype objects in MSHTML.
Various bug fixes.
The source is available at https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/9.x/wine-9.16.tar.xz
Binary packages for various distributions will be available
from https://www.winehq.org/download
You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation
Wine is available thanks to the work of many people.
See the file AUTHORS for the complete list.
