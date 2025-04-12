news
Games: Marvel Rivals, Neverway, and Morwe
GamingOnLinux ☛ The latest Marvel Rivals update is causing problems on Linux - here's a quick workaround
Marvel Rivals has been updated with Season 2 by NetEase Games which brings in a new experimental shader compiler mode and other new content. However, it's causing problems for Desktop Linux players where nothing appears after hitting play.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor gets a release date and Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core gets a new trailer
There's a whole lot of space dwarf action going on lately. Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor now has a release date for the 1.0 release and we have new footage on the upcoming Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Neverway is a horror RPG that blends action and life sim elements that looks incredible
With funding from Outersloth, the publishing arm of the Among Us developer Innersloth, Neverway is a new reveal from Coldblood Inc. A horror RPG that blends action and life sim elements and there's plenty of names involved in this one that you might recognise (listed below).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Smash-hit drug sim Schedule I plans full Steam Deck support, will use the Steam Deck as the "performance benchmark"
Schedule I is high up on my wishlist to eventually play-through, thankfully being in Early Access I've got plenty of time to get to it and it's only going to get better with full Steam Deck support planned.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Everything to grab from Prime Gaming, April 11th edition for Steam Deck / Linux
Here's the up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for April 11th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Comedy narrative-driven isometric adventure Paradigm Island in need of Linux testers
Paradigm Island developers End-all Entertainment are looking for Linux testers of their upcoming comedy narrative-driven isometric adventure.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampire Survivors free Square Enix SaGa cross-over DLC, another free update and cross-save out now
Vampire Survivors just had two entirely free content drops! The first is a free DLC cross-over with Square Enix's SaGa series, along with a chicken-themed free update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Egosoft reveal the big free Diplomacy update for X4: Foundations due out in 2025
Egosoft have revealed that their expansive space sim X4: Foundations is getting another major upgrade named Diplomacy, scheduled to arrive some time this year.
GamingOnLinux ☛ shapez 2 big 'Dimension' update arrives June 2 with 3D platform building
shapez 2 is a fantastic factory building sim and on June 2nd it's going to level up in a big way with 3D platform building. The game was already big and now it's set to get a lot bigger with many more possibilities for factory designs. Along with the update announcement it's been revealed that the game has sold over 450,000 units now.
GamingOnLinux ☛ World of Goo 2 comes to Steam with new levels on April 25
World of Goo 2 from Tomorrow Corporation and 2DBOY has a Steam release date just revealed of April 25, which will include Native Linux support. No longer exclusive to the Epic Store and their direct downloads.