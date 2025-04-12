news
Linux Gizmos on NanoCluster, Zephyr RTOS 4.1, RISC-V on Banana Pi
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Sipeed Previews Compact, Low-Cost NanoCluster for Multi-SOM Computing
The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Sony Introduces AS-DT1, Described as the World’s Smallest and Lightest Precision LiDAR Sensor
The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Zephyr RTOS 4.1 Released with Performance Boosts, IAR and Rust Support, and Broader Board Compatibility
Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi Teases BPI-CM6 Module Featuring SpacemiT K1 RISC-V Processor
Banana Pi has shared details of its upcoming BPI-CM6 module, built with the SpacemiT K1 octa-core RISC-V processor. Though not yet launched, it is suggested for AI edge computing, robotics, industrial control, and network storage