LinuxTuto ☛ How to Install Apache Kafka on Ubuntu 24.04
Apache Kafka is an open-source distributed event streaming platform used for building real-time data pipelines and applications.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Ductility on the Web
I read that and started thinking about the “ductility” of languages like HTML, CSS, and JS. Specifically: how much deformation can they undergo before breaking?
HTML, for example, is famously forgiving. It can be stretched, drawn out, or deformed in a variety of ways without breaking.
James G ☛ The HTML form to structured data pattern
I regularly make small errors when adding new entries by hand. The most common one is adding a comma to the end of a JSON entry — which you can’t do! — or forgetting a comma after a value where one is needed.
This week I created a web form that generates the JSON record for me. The form is a static HTML page. When you submit the form, a JavaScript script reads the contents of the form fields and generates the JSON record that I can then paste into the list.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wallabag on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wallabag on Debian 12. Tired of losing track of interesting articles online? Need a reliable way to save web content for later reading? Wallabag provides an excellent self-hosted solution that gives you full control over your read-it-later content.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Swagger on Fedora 41
Swagger has become an essential tool for API development and documentation, offering a standardized way to describe, document, and test RESTful APIs. For developers working with Fedora 41, integrating Swagger into your workflow can significantly enhance your API development experience.
Help Net Security ☛ Review: The Ultimate Kali Linux Book, Third Edition
Packed with real-world scenarios, hands-on techniques, and insights into widely used tools, the third edition of the bestselling Ultimate Kali Linux Book offers a practical path to learning penetration testing with Kali Linux.