Manuel Matuzović ☛ Never lose a z-index battle again
Recently, I learned about numeric keywords. Since I was terrible in school, I didn't know what to do with them, but when I saw infinity, I immediately thought of a great use case.
According to the spec, the infinity keyword in the calc() function can be used to indicate the largest possible value of something since an infinite value gets clamped to the allowed range.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ 3rd Party Apps Might Refuse to install due to Ubuntu Pro [Quick Fix]
For old Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04 with Ubuntu Pro enabled for extended 5 years of Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) updates support, it might sometimes cause 3rd party apps refuse to install and even output unmet dependency issue. This is because ESM apps have higher package priority 510, while most others are default to 500.
ID Root ☛ How To Disable IPv6 on Linux Mint 22
IPv6, the newest internet protocol version, was designed to address the limitations of IPv4 by providing a vastly larger address space and improved security features. However, there are legitimate reasons why you might need to disable IPv6 on your Linux Mint 22 system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DeepSeek on Fedora 41
In the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence, having access to powerful language models on your local machine provides unprecedented flexibility and privacy. DeepSeek has emerged as a formidable option in the open-source Hey Hi (AI) landscape, offering impressive reasoning capabilities comparable to commercial alternatives.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Umami Analytics on Fedora 41
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Umami Analytics on Fedora 41. Umami Analytics has emerged as a powerful alternative to conventional web analytics platforms, offering a privacy-focused approach that respects user data while providing comprehensive insights.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Overclock / Downclock GPU & Limit Power in Ubuntu via LACT
Want to give more control of your graphics card in Ubuntu & other Linux? Here’s a graphical to do the job. It’s LACT, a free open-source GTK4 application written in Rust.