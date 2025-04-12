news
Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects
Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.
The new Pinta release introduces several new effects, including Dithering, Voronoi Diagram, Vignette, Dents, Feather Object, Align Object, and Outline Object, as well as support for customizable gradients in the Fractal and Clouds effects and the ability to choose tile type and edge behavior in the Tile Reflection effect.