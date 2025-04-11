news

GNU Core Utilities: coreutils-9.7 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2025



This is to announce coreutils-9.7, a stable release.

There have been 63 commits by 11 people in the 12 weeks since 9.6, with a focus on bug fixing and stabilization.

See the NEWS below for a brief summary.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed! The following people contributed changes to this release:

Bruno Haible (1) Jim Meyering (2) Collin Funk (2) Lukáš Zaoral (1) Daniel Hofstetter (1) Mike Swanson (1) Frédéric Yhuel (1) Paul Eggert (21) G. Branden Robinson (1) Pádraig Brady (32) Grisha Levit (1)

Pádraig [on behalf of the coreutils maintainers] ==================================================================

Here is the GNU coreutils home page: https://gnu.org/s/coreutils/

Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.7.tar.gz (15MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.7.tar.xz (5.9MB)

Here are the GPG detached signatures: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.7.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/coreutils/coreutils-9.7.tar.xz.sig

Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html

Here are the SHA1 and SHA256 checksums:

File: coreutils-9.7.tar.gz SHA1 sum: bfebebaa1aa59fdfa6e810ac07d85718a727dcf6 SHA256 sum: 0898a90191c828e337d5e4e4feb71f8ebb75aacac32c434daf5424cda16acb42

File: coreutils-9.7.tar.xz SHA1 sum: 920791e12e7471479565a066e116a087edcc0df9 SHA256 sum: e8bb26ad0293f9b5a1fc43fb42ba970e312c66ce92c1b0b16713d7500db251bf

Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this:

gpg --verify coreutils-9.7.tar.gz.sig

The signature should match the fingerprint of the following key:

pub rsa4096/0xDF6FD971306037D9 2011-09-23 [SC] Key fingerprint = 6C37 DC12 121A 5006 BC1D B804 DF6F D971 3060 37D9 uid [ultimate] Pádraig Brady <P@draigBrady.com> uid [ultimate] Pádraig Brady <pixelbeat@gnu.org>

If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, or that public key has expired, try the following commands to retrieve or refresh it, and then rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.

gpg --locate-external-key P@draigBrady.com

gpg --recv-keys DF6FD971306037D9

wget -q -O- 'https://savannah.gnu.org/project/release-gpgkeys.php?group=coreutils&download=1' | gpg --import -

As a last resort to find the key, you can try the official GNU keyring:

wget -q https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-keyring.gpg gpg --keyring gnu-keyring.gpg --verify coreutils-9.7.tar.gz.sig

This release is based on the coreutils git repository, available as

git clone https://git.savannah.gnu.org/git/coreutils.git

with commit 8e075ff8ee11692c5504d8e82a48ed47a7f07ba9 tagged as v9.7.

For a summary of changes and contributors, see:

https://git.sv.gnu.org/gitweb/?p=coreutils.git;a=shortlog;h=v9.7

or run this command from a git-cloned coreutils directory:

git shortlog v9.6..v9.7

This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.72.70-9ff9 Automake 1.16.5 Gnulib 2025-04-07 41e7b7e0d159d8ac0eb385964119f350ac9dfc3f Bison 3.8.2

NEWS

* Noteworthy changes in release 9.7 (2025-04-09) [stable]

** Bug fixes

'cat' would fail with "input file is output file" if input and output are the same terminal device and the output is append-only. [bug introduced in coreutils-9.6]

'cksum -a crc' misbehaved on aarch64 with 32-bit uint_fast32_t. [bug introduced in coreutils-9.6]

dd with the 'nocache' flag will now detect all failures to drop the cache for the whole file. Previously it may have erroneously succeeded. [bug introduced with the "nocache" feature in coreutils-8.11]

'ls -Z dir' would crash on all systems, and 'ls -l' could crash on systems like Android with SELinux but without xattr support. [bug introduced in coreutils-9.6]

`ls -l` could output spurious "Not supported" errors in certain cases, like with dangling symlinks on cygwin. [bug introduced in coreutils-9.6]

timeout would fail to timeout commands with infinitesimal timeouts. For example `timeout 1e-5000 sleep inf` would never timeout. [bug introduced with timeout in coreutils-7.0]

sleep, tail, and timeout would sometimes sleep for slightly less time than requested. [bug introduced in coreutils-5.0]

'who -m' now outputs entries for remote logins. Previously login entries prefixed with the service (like "sshd") were not matched. [bug introduced in coreutils-9.4]

** Improvements

'logname' correctly returns the user who logged in the session, on more systems. Previously on musl or uclibc it would have merely output the LOGNAME environment variable.

Read on