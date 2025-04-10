news
Mozilla Advancing Social Control Media Again
Mozilla ☛ How UEFA and Mozilla’s Anonym nailed TikTok campaigns without compromising user data [Ed: Mozilla is a defunct company if, having put in charge executives from Facebook and Twitter, it now panders to social control (manipulation) networks and manipulation ("media") giants. Mozilla is basically looking for a "market" or "users" who don't exist while betraying those who helped Mozilla succeed in the first place.]
When UEFA’s Men’s Club Competitions Online Store (operated by Event Merchandising Ltd) set out to run a TikTok campaign during the 2024 finals, the goal was clear: engage passionate club fans (ultras) and drive sales of official gear — without compromising the data privacy of their most loyal supporters and spectators.
Mozilla ☛ Data ethics in action: Zenjob, TikTok and Mozilla’s Anonym show a better way to measure
Let’s face it — measuring ad performance is challenging in a shifting privacy landscape. With tightening regulations and data sharing under a well-deserved microscope, advertisers are under more pressure than ever to prove their campaigns can work without crossing privacy lines.